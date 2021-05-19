Day Out With Thomas returns July 10-11, 17-18

UNION, Ill. (WIFR) - All Aboard! Tickets are now available to see Thomas the Tank Engine at the Illinois Railway Museum this July.

The museum’s event, Day Out With Thomas, will return to northern Illinois for the first time in two years on July 10-11 and 17-18.

Advance ticket purchase is required for Day Out With Thomas. With capacity limits, patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as most trip times are expected to sell out. Tickets are currently on sale at the museum’s website. The website also has further information on the event, a full schedule of special events and open days, and current information on mask requirements and social distancing measures.

“The event draws thousands of people every year to visit the popular blue engine from the Isle of Sodor. Visitors can ride on historic railroad cars behind Thomas and Percy, meet Sir Topham Hatt, and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities,” according to organizers.

Capacity limits are in place to allow for social distancing and health safety measures will align with public health recommendations in place at the time of the event.

“We are thrilled that Thomas is coming back,” Nick Kallas, IRM’s Executive Director said. “All of our volunteers are looking forward to holding this event again. It’s a wonderful experience for the kids – they are absolutely blown away at getting to see Thomas in person and up close like this.”

The Illinois Railway Museum is open weekends in May and is also open on weekdays starting Memorial Day. A number of different special events are held at the museum throughout the summer, including Diesel Days and the Vintage Transport Extravaganza.

