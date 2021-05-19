COVID-19 vaccine available for RPS 205 students 12 and older

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The COVID-19 vaccine is available now for RPS 205 students 12 and older.

Rockford Public Schools is currently working with the Winnebago County Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for staff, students and their families.

Students 12 and older should register with the Winnebago County Health Department. All students who are younger than 18 must have a parent/guardian sign a consent form, and the parent/guardian must be present during the vaccination.

Fully vaccinated students who are at least two weeks past their booster shot will not need to quarantine if they are a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case and have no symptoms. Read more – including information about upcoming clinics – on the 205 VIBE.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.