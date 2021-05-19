Arts community prepares to take the stage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For more than a year, stages all over the world have been empty, with the COVID-19 pandemic dimming the lights and keeping the arts community away from its greatest love — performing.

Organizations, like the Rockford Symphony Orchestra, are working to come back stronger than ever, gearing up to share their gifts once again. Earlier this week, fully vaccinated staff members joined together under the Coronado Marquee unmasked to show their promise to safely share their music again in Rockford very soon.

Executive director of the RSO, Julie Thomas, talked with WIFR about what to expect.

“We wanted to stand together and say look what we can do when we are all vaccinated and can safely be together which means the audience can safely be together along with what’s happening on stage,” Thomas said.

