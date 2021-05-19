A Few Scattered Showers Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Overcast today with a few scattered light showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70′s. There’s a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow and Friday late afternoon/evening with highs in the mid to low 80′s and lows in the middle 60′s. Saturday and Sunday we will make a run toward 90 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.