Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 79 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 4.7%

The health department says 202,556 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 79 cases of COVID-19 and a death on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 31,503 as of Tuesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 478. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.7 percent. The health department says 202,556 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 44 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Monday’s number of 50. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Tuesday afternoon.

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Boys killed after Rockford fatal crash were in stolen car, police say
Coroner on scene of crash at N. Main and Riverside.
Rockford PD: 24-year-old man killed after N. Main, Riverside rollover crash
19-year-old Marcus Price of Freeport was killed in Saturday’s shooting near State Avenue and...
19-year-old victim identified in fatal Freeport shooting
Schnucks facemask policy
Schnucks releases statement regarding customer facemask policy
Freeport PD Chaplain Jarrard
Freeport PD Chaplain Dennis Jarrard killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated can now go mask-free, but some are concerned about...
What’s the impact of CDC’s no-masks guidance on kids?
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
Texas gov. orders schools to end mask rules
The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated can now go mask-free, but some are concerned about...
Impact of CDC’s no-mask guidance on kids
New Yorkers react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement the state will adopt the CDC mask...
Masks come off: Retailer results so far show people are going out, spending