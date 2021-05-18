Advertisement

Winnebago beats Rockford Christian for fifth straight win

By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago scored four times in the seventh to beat Rockford Christian 6-3 on Monday. It’s the fifth straight win for the Indians.

Jason Buhl was one out away from the complete game victory. He struck out six batters in the win. Jackson Lindquist went 2-4 with a double and an RBI for Winnebago (6-2, 6-2).

The Royal Lions were led on the mound by Spencer Munch. He finished with seven strikeouts in five innings of work. Andrew Flynn had three hits in the loss for Rockford Christian (9-3, 7-2).

Winnebago hosts Dixon on Tuesday. The Dukes are unbeaten in the Big Northern.

