‘This is nothing new’ Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office opens up about challenges department faces

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - In a rapidly changing law enforcement industry, dealing with a heightened level of criticism, many wonder why anyone would join a police force. Both rookies and veterans at the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department believe they made the right decision.

“I knew that my life here would be a lot better than I could build in Europe,” Winnebago County Sheriff Deputy Basia Bardzinska said.

Bardzinska grew up in Poland, she lived there until her senior year in high school. After moving to the United States she fell in love with serving her community.

“Moving here to this country for better opportunities I think I just wanted to give back,” Bardzinska said.

Bardzinska joined the Roscoe Police Department after three years she then applied at the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. She says she has no regrets.

“When I am in uniform yes I definitely want to come out there talk to people and make a good impression,” Bardzinska said.

Bardzinska has been with the department for five years, she says some things have changed since her first day as a deputy. With 40 plus years of experience in law enforcement change is something Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana knows all too well.

“The young deputies don’t know how it was back in the day and we certainly have evolved and become more professional in how we handle ourselves and conduct ourselves,” Caruana said.

Caruana started with the sheriff’s office in 1978. He says the biggest changes came in technology, bringing the profession to a new level of response and responsibility.

“The body cams I feel 100% that we need them now going into the modern law enforcement,” Caruana said. “It documents the truth and preserves the truth.”

Caruana understands the concerns of new recruits but says the job is about protecting and serving. He believes the job is worth all of the challenges that come with it.

“I don’t think it should deter them I think they should do some soul searching and say is this a profession for me or isn’t it and then move forward to educating yourself,” Caruana said. “The challenges are always a wave this is nothing new.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.