‘Thank You Parade’ shows gratitude to school staff

On Monday, cars lined up to receive refreshments and read thank you notes to commend all the sacrifices they have made for students.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One area academy is celebrating its staff and parents for all their hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic, with a “Thank You Parade.”

Alpine Academy of Rockford wanted to show all the parents and staff its gratitude for this past school year. Many schools shifted to virtual learning, but Alpine Academy offered in-person instruction since Mid-August.

On Monday, cars lined up to receive refreshments and read thank you notes to commend all the sacrifices they have made for students.

“We’ve always looked at Alpine Academy as just one alpine family and this year really took the cake and proved that, showed that all of our parents and students are on the same page, we have a great staff and great parents that work together,” Scott Dabson, Alpine Academy Director said.

Dabson said he is grateful for all of the support from the community, and can’t wait for the start of the next school year.

