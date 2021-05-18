Soaking rain increasingly likely Tuesday, heat wave to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Monday was a rather odd day in the weather world here in the Stateline. It was a rare day in which temperatures in our northernmost communities were about ten degrees warmer than our southernmost locales. Temperatures topped out at 75° in Janesville and Rockford, but reached just the mid-60s in Sterling, Rochelle, and DeKalb. A slow-moving storm system brought extensive cloudiness and several hours of rain to areas along and south of Interstate 88, while mixed sunshine appeared for several hours across the northernmost portions of the area, allowing for significant warming to take place. While rainfall’s coverage over the Stateline was selective today, the same won’t be said about Tuesday. The entire area is nearly certain to pick up rainfall, and perhaps a healthy amount at that.

A northward-lifting area of low pressure is to spread cloudiness back in overnight, with showers to arrive perhaps as early as daybreak Tuesday, but more likely by mid to late morning.

Rain will begin to overspread the area by mid to late morning Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While there will be breaks in the action from time to time, it’s likely that several hours of rain are in store extending through the afternoon.

The entire area is likely to see light to moderate rain by the afternoon, with a few rumbles of thunder also possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Breaks in the rainfall are more likely to occur during the evening and overnight hours, though the threat for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will persist areawide.

A few breaks in the action may begin to emerge late Tuesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As the warm front continues to lift northward through the area Wednesday, periodic showers and thunderstorms are to remain a possibility. This activity, however, will be more scattered in nature.

A few breaks in the action are expected early Wednesday, but our chances for rain aren't over for the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Light showers are a possibility even into the afternoon hours Wednesday, though there will be dry hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Finally, come Wednesday evening, it’s more likely the area will see the precipitation come to an end. From there on out, areas west of Rockford will see the best chances for showers and thunderstorms.

The corridor for showers and storms shifts westward late Wednesday into Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though thunder is possible at times on Tuesday and Tuesday night, it’s extremely unlikely that we’ll have any concerns about severe weather during that time.

While a few rumbles of thunder are possible, we don't anticipate any severe weather Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A good, lengthy, soaking rain’s exactly what this area needs these days, as seasonal rainfall deficits continue to grow rapidly. That’s exactly what it appears we may get over the next 48 hours. Reliable computer forecast models are generating rather healthy rainfall amounts are projected to occur areawide.

A healthy soaking rain is possible Tuesday into Tuesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there on out, the main focus, meteorologically speaking, will be on our temperatures, as a truly summerlike airmass is to take hold over the region. The warm front is to push well north of the area Wednesday, allowing southerly winds to blow with gusto, sending temperatures soaring into the 80s.

Temperatures come Wednesday will reach the 80s for the first time since May 2. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Further warming is expected on a daily basis. By the time Friday rolls around, we’ll expect temperatures to be within striking distance of 90°. If showers and storms remain absent, it’s entirely possible we reach the 90° mark. That’ll be the case for each of the next several days that follow.

Should showers stay out of the area Friday, 90° could very well be a possibility. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re most confident in a 90°+ temperature occurring on Sunday, and our current 91° forecast may be on the conservative side of things, especially if we remain rain-free throughout the day.

Temperatures are likely to reach the 90s Sunday to go along with elevated humidity. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Not only will be turn hotter by the day, it’s also to become increasingly humid. By the late stages of the week, we’ll have downright tropical air residing over the Stateline, and its residence here is likely to be one that spans multiple days. That, of course, means showers and a few thunderstorms aren’t to be entirely ruled out on any given day, though rain-free hours are to far outnumber the wet ones. Regardless, a true taste of summer is on the horizon later this week.

Day by day increases in humidity are likely to occur over the course of the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

