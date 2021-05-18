Rockford region blood supply dangerously low

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One in seven patients who walk into any of our area’s health systems needs blood.

With the weather warming up, that need is now greater than ever. The region’s current supply of available blood is at dangerously low levels. The Rock River Valley Blood Center is already down more than 250 donors for the month.

Typically, donors are always in great demand to make sure blood centers have enough. However, the pandemic has made it especially difficult to get people to roll up their sleeves. RRVBC said it’s safe to donate blood. Appointments can be made on their website.

“We need to have 700 donations a week to meet our hospital needs so that’s kind of it in a nutshell now that will vary and we don’t know depending if there’s more car accidents or more surgeries but that’s the number that we have committed,” Heidi Ognibene of RRVBC said.

