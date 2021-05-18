Advertisement

Rockford Jobs Plus Initiative explained

The Rockford Housing Authority recently received a $2.3 million grant for its Jobs Plus Program.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 71 percent of Rockford Housing Authority Residents earn incomes that qualify as very low income. However, a new initiative aims to help residents secure employment and higher paying jobs.

The Rockford Housing Authority recently received a $2.3 million grant for its Jobs Plus Program. More than 50 community partnerships will work with RHA to set residents up with the services and resources they need to join the workforce and give back to the community, child care services, transportation assistance and life skills workshops will also be provided as part of the program.

“When you give people the skills to truly get meaningful employment by and far you automatically impact the community as well. when you can give people an honest living wage and they are able to overcome barriers that does nothing but improve our community,” Laura Snyder of RHA said.

