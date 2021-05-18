Rockford Community Action Agency starts COVID rental assistance program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Community Action Agency has directly received initial funding through the Illinois Department of Human Services in the amount of $680,000 from the U.S. Department of Treasury to establish its own COVID rental assistance program.

Starting Tuesday, residents can apply for this new program designed to support households in Boone and Winnebago counties that are unable to pay rent and some utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications will be accepted through June 30, but may be extended based on funding.

The application will be a joint application from the housing provider/landlord and the tenant. Tenants and landlords are strongly encouraged to communicate to prepare materials. Both the landlord and tenant will be required (by the program funder) to upload documents to verify the situation. To apply, visit the application site.

Last month, the City of Rockford helped Winnebago County administer its Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

In order to receive financial assistance, tenants must meet all of the following:

· Household is behind on rent for at least 30 days

· Household lives in Boone/Winnebago County

· Household’s total gross income cannot exceed 80% Area Median Income for location

· Household must have experienced a financial hardship directly — or indirectly — due to the pandemic.

Examples include :

o Being laid off

o Place of employment has closed

o Reduction in hours of work

o Loss of spousal/child support

o Inability to find work due to COVID-19

o Having to stay home with children due to closure of day care/school

o Unable to participate in previous employment due to the workplace’s high risk of severe illness from COVID-19

For more information, contact the Community Action Agency at 844-710-6919, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

