Rockford area gas prices up $1.08 from this time last year

National Gas price hits six year high
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The national gas price average reaches its highest rate in six years, sitting at $3.04 per gallon. Experts say it’s only going to go up.

According to AAA, more than 34 million Americans are expected to take a road trip around May 27th to the 31st If you are planning a trip at the end of the month, gas prices are still expected to fluctuate. On Monday, Rockford area gas prices reached an average of $3.14, up $1.08 from this time last year, when the pandemic had shut down a large portion of the state.

