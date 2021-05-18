Rockford area gas prices up $1.08 from this time last year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The national gas price average reaches its highest rate in six years, sitting at $3.04 per gallon. Experts say it’s only going to go up.

According to AAA, more than 34 million Americans are expected to take a road trip around May 27th to the 31st If you are planning a trip at the end of the month, gas prices are still expected to fluctuate. On Monday, Rockford area gas prices reached an average of $3.14, up $1.08 from this time last year, when the pandemic had shut down a large portion of the state.

