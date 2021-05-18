Advertisement

Rain Showers Expected

Heat Begins Thursday
By Aaron Wilson
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies this Tuesday with showers advancing in by afternoon through the evening. We could perhaps pick up a quarter to half an inch of rain by tomorrow morning. Highs today in the low 70′s with low 60′s tonight. Slight chance for a few scattered showers and rumbles of thunder tomorrow morning, highs in the upper 70′s. Mid to upper 80′s for the end of the week with a 90 degree high possible on Sunday.

