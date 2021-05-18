Next Courageous Conversations discussion scheduled May 24

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The latest installment of the monthly racial justice discussion Courageous Conversations is scheduled for Monday, May 24, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The upcoming Courageous Conversation will be: Black Maternal Health - The risks of becoming a mother.

“We will explore the disparities in health outcomes for black mothers and their babies in the U.S. to examine the role of systemic racism,” according to organizers.

An non-moderated 30 minutes will begin at 7 p.m.

“We’re calling it “The Parking Lot” since many fruitful conversations happen in parking lots after in-person meetings,” according to organizers.

The discussion is co-sponsored by Community Action, Inc. of Rock & Walworth Counties, The Diversity Action Team of Rock County and YWCA Rock County. Register in advance for this meeting here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.