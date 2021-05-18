Advertisement

Next Courageous Conversations discussion scheduled May 24

The upcoming Courageous Conversation will be: Black Maternal Health - The risks of becoming a mother.
Courageous Conversations
Courageous Conversations(Community Action, Inc. of Rock & Walworth Counties, The Diversity Action Team of Rock County, and YWCA Rock County.)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The latest installment of the monthly racial justice discussion Courageous Conversations is scheduled for Monday, May 24, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The upcoming Courageous Conversation will be: Black Maternal Health - The risks of becoming a mother.

“We will explore the disparities in health outcomes for black mothers and their babies in the U.S. to examine the role of systemic racism,” according to organizers.

An non-moderated 30 minutes will begin at 7 p.m. 

“We’re calling it “The Parking Lot” since many fruitful conversations happen in parking lots after in-person meetings,” according to organizers.

The discussion is co-sponsored by Community Action, Inc. of Rock & Walworth Counties, The Diversity Action Team of Rock County and YWCA Rock County. Register in advance for this meeting here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Boys killed after Rockford fatal crash were in stolen car, police say
Coroner on scene of crash at N. Main and Riverside.
Rockford PD: 24-year-old man killed after N. Main, Riverside rollover crash
19-year-old Marcus Price of Freeport was killed in Saturday’s shooting near State Avenue and...
19-year-old victim identified in fatal Freeport shooting
Schnucks facemask policy
Schnucks releases statement regarding customer facemask policy
Woman seriously injured after car crash in Rockford

Latest News

MDA
Gordon Food Service, Muscular Dystrophy Association to send kids to virtual summer camp
Wisconsin Republicans propose ending $300/week federal unemployment benefit, other programs
Emergency crews on the scene where two pilots ejected from a F-15 fighter aircraft on a runway...
2 pilots eject from F-15 when it leaves runway in Illinois
City First Church Marks 1 Year of Partnership with Northern Illinois Food Bank in 16th Food...
City First Church to host 16th food giveaway Thursday