Advertisement

May 18 birthdays

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May 18 birthdays

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Boys killed after Rockford fatal crash were in stolen car, police say
Coroner on scene of crash at N. Main and Riverside.
Rockford PD: 24-year-old man killed after N. Main, Riverside rollover crash
Schnucks facemask policy
Schnucks releases statement regarding customer facemask policy
19-year-old Marcus Price of Freeport was killed in Saturday’s shooting near State Avenue and...
19-year-old victim identified in fatal Freeport shooting
Woman seriously injured after car crash in Rockford

Latest News

Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden’s 27th Annual Garden Fair Weekend June 5-6
Crusaders in Action Donation Drive
Crusaders in Action Donation Drive
Rental assistance
Rockford Community Action Agency starts COVID rental assistance program
The more than $3 million dollar deal will put cameras on officers and in their squad cars,...
City Council approves body cameras for Rockford Police