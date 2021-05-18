Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
Community Calendar
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
Community Calendar
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Livestream 2
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
May 18 birthdays
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT
|
Updated: 4 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May 18 birthdays
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Boys killed after Rockford fatal crash were in stolen car, police say
Rockford PD: 24-year-old man killed after N. Main, Riverside rollover crash
Schnucks releases statement regarding customer facemask policy
19-year-old victim identified in fatal Freeport shooting
Woman seriously injured after car crash in Rockford
Latest News
Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden’s 27th Annual Garden Fair Weekend June 5-6
Crusaders in Action Donation Drive
Rockford Community Action Agency starts COVID rental assistance program
City Council approves body cameras for Rockford Police