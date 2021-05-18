Advertisement

Lollapalooza returning to Grant Park in July, lineup to be announced Wednesday

David Shaw of The Revivalists performs on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Sunday,...
David Shaw of The Revivalists performs on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Chicago.(Amy Harris | Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By CBS
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Lollapalooza will be back in Grant Park this summer, after last year’s four-day music festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“What’s up Chicago? I’ll see you this summer with my good friends, the Foo Fighters,” Dave Grohl, the band’s founder, singer, and guitarist, announced in a video Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office shared on social media.

Lightfoot’s office confirmed the festival will be held at full capacity from July 29 through Aug. 1. The lineup will be announced on Wednesday at 10 a.m., and tickets will go on sale later at noon.

“Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun – which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals. I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the City to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can’t wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this  summer.”

Anyone attending the festival will have to show proof they have been fully vaccinated, or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours of attending the festival.

Details on the entry process will be announced in early July.

