Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden’s 27th Annual Garden Fair Weekend June 5-6

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden’s 27th annual Garden Fair Weekend will take place on Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Back for this year’s event is a wide variety of artisan vendors selling flowers, antiques, and art, as well as live entertainment and local food options. New this year is the transformation of Klehm’s popular Fountain Garden into a weekend-long “Learning & Education Garden.”

This space will be home to non-profit organizations who focus on gardening, nature and/or the environment, with the purpose of sharing information, promoting fellow non-profit organizations, and facilitating youth and adult education programming.

Garden Fair Presale Tickets are now available for advance purchase at Klehm’s Main Visitors Center during regular business hours and local garden centers — visit www.klehm.org for a full list. Presale tickets are $5 each. Tickets will also be available upon entrance to garden fair weekend for $8. All tickets are valid for both days of Garden Fair, and Klehm members and children 12 and under are free.

Guests and vendors are asked to wear masks when medically able while indoors and outdoors at the fair, and are expected to follow all directional signage and social distancing protocol when needed. Additionally, four hand sanitizer stations will be located at high traffic areas throughout the Garden Fair grounds. For more information, visit here.

The event is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

