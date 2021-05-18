Janesville teen scores perfect 36 on ACT exam

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A budding rocket scientist from Janesville has earned a perfect score on her ACT exam.

“All the sudden I saw the ’36′ when I logged in and I was in a little bit of disbelief, but then I jumped up and shouted to my parents ‘I got a 36!” said Naleah Boys.

Boys is a junior at Wisconsin Connections Academy (WCA). It is an all virtual, tuition free public school. Naleah has been learning virtually since the second grade.

“It was definitely the best choice for me, personally, because one; you are able to learn at your own pace and your own level,” said Naleah.

“We knew in our hearts that it was what was best for her,” said Naleah’s mom Rebecca. “It’s just never steered us wrong, it really hasn’t,”

Naleah started preparing for ACT the summer before her freshman year in high school. All the hard work has paid off and her family and friends couldn’t be prouder.

“They are really happy for me, but at the same time they always kind of knew that I had it in me,” said Naleah.

Naleah says she knew early on that she wanted to shoot for the stars in life.

“My ultimate goal -- because ever since I was 3 or 4 I have always said I want to build rockets -- so my ultimate goal would be an aerospace engineer for NASA, possibly in Mission Control. That would be the best of the best,” she said.

“I just want her to keep following her dreams because she would tell us at 4 years old that she was going to build purple and pink rockets that would fill the sky with glitter,” said Rebecca. “We never let her think any less and I just want her to keep following her heart and stay true to who she is because that is what matters. But ultimately, we are just so proud, she is such a good human being,”

Naleah said her plan was to attend UW-Madison in the fall of 2022. But now with this perfect ACT on her resume, she is open to attending other schools that are willing to offer her a scholarship.

According to ACT data, a total of 5,579 students nationwide recorded perfect scores in 2020. A total of 1,607,497 students took the exam, meaning 0.334 percent of test-takers finished with a 36. The national average for the exam is 20.6.

