Gordon Food Service, Muscular Dystrophy Association to send kids to virtual summer camp

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 55 Gordon Food Service locations in the Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania area will raise money to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association send kids with muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases to a virtual summer camp experience.

“Kids ages 8 through 17 will learn vital life skills, create life-long friendships, and gain independence — all at no cost to their families,” according to the MDA.

From May 23 to June 19, Gordon Food Service associates will sell pinups for $1, $5 or a larger contribution to offer customers the opportunity to help send more than 100 local kids to virtual MDA Summer Camp.

“Kids with muscular dystrophy face daily challenges that can make ‘just being a kid’ difficult,” MDA national manager, consumer engagement and cause partnerships, Cindy Clark said. “But we can help change that by providing them with an opportunity to experience virtual MDA Summer Camp where barriers don’t exist – none of which would be possible without support from partners like Gordon Food Service and its generous customers and employees.”

Since first teaming up with MDA in 2019, Gordon Food Service and its customers have raised more than $36,000 in support of MDA’s shared mission to fund research, care, and advocacy for families living with neuromuscular diseases in the community, according to the MDA.

To learn more about the MDA Summer Camp program and how to get involved, visit this link.

