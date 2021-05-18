Freeport shuts out Boylan, wins first outright NIC-10 championship

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport girls soccer head coach has been at it for a long time. In his 24 years at the helm, the Lady Pretzels had never gone undefeated in conference. That came to and end Monday night, when Freeport beat Boylan 2-0 to claim its first outright NIC-10 title in program history.

The Lady Pretzels didn’t stray from what they’ve done all year, get a lead, play great defense, and get the win. Freeport (10-0, 9-0) has not allowed a goal all season, outscoring their opponents 43-0 in ten games.

The Lady Pretzels took the lead late in the first half off a penalty kick from Cadence Diduch. Then, ten minutes into the second half, Cadence setup her sister Autumn on a give-and-go to make it 2-0.

Freeport netminder Naomi Jackson hasn’t had to make too many Grade A saves this season. However, the senior’s clean sheet streak almost ended twice. Off a free kick, Kyra Cruickshank got to the loose ball in the box, had Jackson beat, but her shot went just wide of the net. Then in the final minute of the match, Cruickshank had another opportunity and tried to float it over Jackson, but the Univesity of Illinois commit leaped high into the air and snagged the ball, keeping it from crossing the goal line.

It’s the first time Freeport has beaten Boylan since 2017.

“I’ve never beat Boylan. It’s always a competition when we play,” said Northern Illinois commit Maddie Macon. “So, I think it means a lot to all of us, being able to beat Boylan and no goals scored, win conference on our own. It’s just crazy. We’re all crying, so it’s crazy.”

