COVID-19 vaccine clinic offered at Pilgrim Baptist Church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department continues to work toward getting more people vaccinated by opening more clinics this week to make it easier for those to access the shots.

Pilgrim Baptist Church on South Central Avenue in Rockford was transformed into a pop-up vaccine clinic this morning. The shots will also be given out at the church this Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or you can sign up for a spot on the Winnebago County Health Department’s website.

Patients will be able to choose the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“It shows that we do care about our community and we do want it to be convenient for you so that you don’t have to make long trips to get what you need, it lets you know that we all care and we are working together to make that happen,” Dr. Glennetta Coleman, internal medicine physician said.

