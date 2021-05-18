City First Church to host 16th food giveaway Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City First Church will hold their 16th free food distribution in the Rockford area on Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

The church is inviting anyone in need of food to the drive-thru food distribution while supplies last at the Main Auditorium Parking Lot at 5950 Spring Creek Rd. in Rockford. In order to receive multiple large boxes of food, participants are asked to provide room in their trunk ahead of time, according to City First Church.

“The experience will be contactless to provide maximum safety for all involved,” according to the church.

The church expects to feed another 1,200 households. There will be semi-trucks filled with thousands of pounds of dairy items, protein, and produce thanks to the partnership with Northern Illinois Food Bank, according to City First Church.

Recipients will be asked to remain in their vehicle while the team members take proper precaution to place the food in the trunks of each car.

“It is our desire to help meet the physical and spiritual needs of our community. We invite anyone in need of food to come out, and anyone in need of spiritual encouragement, to join us for church in-person or online at cityfirst.church,” Jeremy DeWeerdt, Senior Pastor of City First Church said.

To learn more about City First Church, service times, or how to be involved, please visit cityfirst.church.

