City Council approves body cameras for Rockford Police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All Rockford Police officers will soon be equipped with body cameras after city council members unanimously give their approval Monday night to purchase the technology.

The more than $3 million dollar deal will put cameras on officers and in their squad cars, which will also provide an evidence system that will keep a log of the videos.

Getting officers outfitted with cameras is something the city council has been working on for years. The contract is for the next five years, with the cameras being updated every three years.

“This builds community trust and adds another step of transparency,” said Assistant Deputy Chief Kurt Whisenand of the Rockford Police Department. “The body cameras only show one angle, it only shows part of the incident. It’s really not from the officer’s point of view because of where they have to wear it on their vest, but it does show the incident and it will document the audio, so we hope that’s another step toward building community trust.”

There is no exact date as to when officers will begin wearing the body cams, but leaders hope they will be in place sometime this summer.

