Woman, 38, injured after Rockford shooting Friday night

Upon arrival, officers saw the residence had been struck with gunfire.
Shooting in Rockford Friday night
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old woman arrived at a local hospital for a gunshot wound after a shooting in Rockford Friday night.

On Friday, May 14, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the 500 block of Ranger Street for a report of shots fired in the parking lot near a residence.

Upon arrival, officers saw the residence had been struck with gunfire. At the same time, a 38-year-old woman arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. She was treated and released for her non-life-threatening injuries.

