Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 111 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 4.5%

The health department says 202,258 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
Latest COVID-19 numbers
Latest COVID-19 numbers
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 111 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths over the weekend.

This brings the total number of cases to 31,424 as of Monday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 477. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.5 percent. The health department says 202,258 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 50 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Friday’s number of 59. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Tuesday afternoon.

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schnucks facemask policy
Schnucks releases statement regarding customer facemask policy
Fatal crash
Boys killed after Rockford fatal crash were in stolen car, police say
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis laying off employees as microchip shortage continues
Woman seriously injured after car crash in Rockford
Suspect car that could be involved in Freeport murder.
Police locate suspected vehicle after fatal shooting in Freeport

Latest News

Questions and concerns remain as many ditch their masks with CDC guidance.
CDC mask guidance causes confusion
A growing list of stores are dropping their mask mandates, but some groups are concerned about...
Stores drop mask policy: How will it impact shoppers?
covid-19
IDPH: 946 new cases of COVID-19, 6 more deaths
Mask confusion across the U.S.