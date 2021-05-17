The Comeback Kids: James Bennett

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just two weeks after graduating from high school James Bennett signed on the dotted line to become a Marine.

“I saw a lot of kids doing the wrong thing, but yet my values would not allow me to lead that direction,” said Bennett. “I always stood up for everyone and I was very outspoken and anyone being teased while I’m around and I hear it well the teaser is going to get it.”

While in the Marines, Bennett found a passion in standing up for others and taught that to his kids. Some of them following the same path as Bennett by serving in the armed forces.

“I was fortunate to promote my daughter to captain,” said Bennett. “That was an experience of a lifetime. Now, while my daughter is in active duty, every one of her ranks I’ve been there to promote her. You shouldn’t settle for mediocracy, they should keep going, keep climbing as much as possible and never settle for the minimum.”

Now a retired army captain Bennett is back in the Forest City and ready to go to work.

“The reason I came back to Rockford is I know I can make a difference here,” said Bennett. “I see areas of weakness within the Rockford structure. I know I can make a difference and I am doing my hardest as much as possible to break this chain of violence on a daily base.”

But, Bennett says he can’t break the chain alone.

“My passion has has always been working with children,” said Bennett. “They have that spirit on them that makes them keep faith and makes them never ever give up.”

Bennett says in order for change to begin in the community younger kids need to be taught.

“It is these scholars at the age now, that are doing these things,” said Bennett. “If we get them at a young age, and we teach them the right away, that’s what’s going to change the future of our community.”

