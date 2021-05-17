Advertisement

Snappers drop series finale 12-6 to South Bend

By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Snappers hit four home runs, but it wasn’t enough, as the South Bend Cubs beat Beloit 12-6 in the series finale on Sunday at Pohlman Field.

Despite the lopsided loss, the Snappers won four of the six games against South Bend in the series. After hitting a walk-off home run in the 10th inning Saturday night, Griffin Conine continued to flash the power, hitting two more home runs in the loss.

Trailing 4-3 in the fifth, the Cubs broke the game open with a six-run inning. Jake Walters was charged with seven earned runs on six hits in just four and a third innings.

The Snappers are back on the road next week for a six-game set against Cedar Rapids before returning to Beloit for a home series against the Peoria Chiefs starting Tuesday, May 25.

