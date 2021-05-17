Advertisement

Shoppers meet top police officials at CherryVale Mall

Shoppers at CherryVale Mall had the chance to get to know some of the Stateline’s top cops as the 40th National Police Memorial Week wraps up.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Shoppers at CherryVale Mall had the chance to get to know some of the Stateline’s top cops as the 40th National Police Memorial Week wraps up.

Sherriff’s from Winnebago and Boone counties along with chiefs from Rockford, Cherry Valley and Belvidere came out Sunday afternoon to get to know members of the community better. Police cars were parked right in the middle of the mall and a memorial to honor those killed in the line of duty was also set up. Rockford Police Lieutenant Daniel Watton says these events are a great way for people to get to know those in uniform better.

“We are here to do a job, but we are friendly, personable and human,” said Watton. “We go home every night to our families while during the day or in the evening hours we’re out there protecting your families, so just realize that we’re there to help you.”

