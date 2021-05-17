Advertisement

Rockford woman, 54, charged with battery after police standoff

Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to her back.
One woman was arrested after police shut down the 1300 block of Parmele Street due to a...
One woman was arrested after police shut down the 1300 block of Parmele Street due to a standoff with an armed subject Friday night in Rockford.(Nicole Gerber)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fifty-four-year-old Rockford native Baeta Kowalczyk was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after police shut down the 1300 block of Parmele Street after initial reports of a standoff Friday night.

At 5:25 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Parmele Street for a report of a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to her back, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The suspect, later identified as Kowalczyk, retreated into her residence, but was taken into custody after a brief standoff, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schnucks facemask policy
Schnucks releases statement regarding customer facemask policy
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis laying off employees as microchip shortage continues
Woman seriously injured after car crash in Rockford
Suspect car that could be involved in Freeport murder.
Police locate suspected vehicle after fatal shooting in Freeport
Overnight shooting at a Rockford party leaves one man in life-threatening condition

Latest News

Coroner on scene of crash at N. Main and Riverside.
Rockford PD: 24-year-old man killed after N. Main, Riverside rollover crash
Fatal crash
Boys killed after Rockford fatal crash were in stolen car, police say
Chicago Rockford International Airport to get $2.8M for improvements
Electric vehicle charging stations.
Interstate signs to mark Illinois electric-vehicle stations