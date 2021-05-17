Rockford woman, 54, charged with battery after police standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fifty-four-year-old Rockford native Baeta Kowalczyk was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after police shut down the 1300 block of Parmele Street after initial reports of a standoff Friday night.

At 5:25 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Parmele Street for a report of a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to her back, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The suspect, later identified as Kowalczyk, retreated into her residence, but was taken into custody after a brief standoff, according to police.

