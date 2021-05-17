Advertisement

Rockford teens charged with carjacking Lyft driver

Both teens were charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated robbery and criminal trespass to a vehicle.
(Source: Pixabay, File)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford teens were charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking on Friday night.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., officers were sent to Halsted and Sablewood Roads for a report of a vehicle that had fled from officers earlier in the evening. Officers learned that a Lyft driver attempted a pick up in the 5800 block of Garrett Lane when two suspects entered his vehicle and brandished a weapon, according to the Rockford Police Department.

After stealing the victim’s personal property, they ordered him to exit the vehicle. As they drove away, they were seen picking up two men walking in the road nearby. The vehicle was unoccupied when found, but a Rockford Police Department K9 was able to find two of the occupants, both 17-year-old juveniles, and officers took them into custody.

