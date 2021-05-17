Advertisement

Rockford PD accepting apps for police officers

The starting salary is $53,867.
Rockford Police Department
Rockford Police Department
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is accepting applications for entry level and lateral “experienced” police officers.

“During these difficult times, you can be the one who makes a difference,” Recruiting Officer Katy Statler said. “Rockford police officers not only have a chance to better their own lives with the many opportunities available to them in the 2nd largest department in the State of Illinois, but also to better the lives of their families and those who live in the community they serve.”

The department is seeking candidates that are effective problem solvers, critical thinkers, and good communicators, both verbal and written. The starting salary is $53,867. If you are an experienced officer, and have been on the job for at least a year, the application is open for lateral transfers as well. The starting pay for lateral officers is $58,116.

Those seeking a career in law enforcement must successfully complete a multi-step process. Applications are available online at rpdwantsyou.com and must be completed online by Monday, May 31. The Human Resources Office at City Hall, 425 E. State St., has computers available to apply online. For more information about benefits, working conditions, and minimum qualifications, click on “Learn about RPD” or contact Rockford Police recruiter Katy Statler at recruiter@rockfordil.gov.

