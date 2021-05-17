Advertisement

Rockford PD: 24-year-old man killed after N. Main, Riverside rollover crash

Coroner on scene of crash at N. Main and Riverside.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old man was killed after a crash at N. Main and Riverside in Rockford Friday afternoon.

Rockford police said the car was going East on Riverside at a high rate of speed when it crashed. The victim was ejected from the vehicle. His name was not released by officials.

“At this time, it appears to be a single-vehicle crash. The driver, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Continue to avoid the area as the scene is processed. Identification provided at a later time by the Coroner’s Office,” according to the Rockford Police Department.

Witnesses told WIFR a car was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed and a man was extracted from the bottom of a vehicle. Further identification will be provided by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

