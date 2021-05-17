Advertisement

Rockford man charged after Burlington Coat Factory burglary

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Tyshawn Ferguson of Rockford.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Rockford man was charged with burglary after a report of a burglary in progress at Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., Rockford Police Department officers responded to Burlington Coat Factory at 6260 E. State St. for a burglary in progress. A deputy from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office saw a man checking the cash registers.

The suspect fled to the rear of the store and upon exiting, was taken into custody by the Rockford Police Department. The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Tyshawn Ferguson of Rockford. He faces the lone burglary charge at this time.

