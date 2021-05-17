Robert Dofflemyer wins second straight Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play Invitational

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After never winning the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play Invitational, Robert Dofflemyer is now a back-to-back champion of the event, after defeating Marcus Smith 5 & 3 on Sunday.

“It was always a tournament I wanted to win,” said Dofflemyer. “And even now, even having won it last year, it’s still a tournament I’m always going to want to win.”

“Match play is a lot of fun, it’s very stressful. But no, it felt good. I was really excited coming into this tournament and luckily I played well enough to win.”

Dofflemyer reached the finals after beating Troy McNulty in a tough semifinals match-up earlier in the morning. Smith took care of business against Jamie Hogan to reach his first match play final.

Dofflemyer continued his steady approach, making the shots he was supposed to and continued to put pressure on Smith, the 2020 Men’s City Champion.

“It’s the first time I played with him (Smith). Obviously I know how good of a golfer he is,” said Dofflemyer. “No lead is safe when you’re playing against him. He’s just too solid all the way around.”

This marks Dofflemyer’s second event win of the season after winning the Gold Medal Classic at PrairieView Golf Club in Byron two weeks ago.

