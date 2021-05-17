Advertisement

Rep. Sosnowski calls Cubs, White Sox designated seating policy for fully vaccinated fans ‘discriminatory’

The local legislator co-signed a letter to the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox organizations.
FILE - Chicago Cubs fans stand outside of Wrigley Field before a baseball game against the...
FILE - Chicago Cubs fans stand outside of Wrigley Field before a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Chicago, in this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, file photo. Thousands of fans of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox will get to see their teams play in person this season, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Monday, March 9, 2021. In a news release, Lightfoot said each team will be limited to 20% capacity.(AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Representative Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, co-signed a letter to the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox organizations to reconsider their policy requiring fans to show COVID-19 vaccination credentials to attend certain fan sections of ballgames.

Along with seven other members of the Illinois House of Representatives, both ball clubs have been requested to reconsider the policies at Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field, respectively:

“I joined colleagues of mine to request that the Cubs and Sox organizations reconsider their proposed vaccination zones.  This proposal is essentially a vaccination passport that is absolutely unacceptable in any fashion. We understand businesses are frustrated with the ‘shutdown and restriction’ policies that the governor continues to advocate while most of the country has returned to normal, but we cannot allow exclusionary and discriminatory policies to be created,” Rep. Sosnowski said.

A copy of the legislators’ letter to the Chicago Cubs can be viewed here. The letter to the Chicago White Sox can be viewed here.

