Rep. Sosnowski calls Cubs, White Sox designated seating policy for fully vaccinated fans ‘discriminatory’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Representative Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, co-signed a letter to the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox organizations to reconsider their policy requiring fans to show COVID-19 vaccination credentials to attend certain fan sections of ballgames.

Along with seven other members of the Illinois House of Representatives, both ball clubs have been requested to reconsider the policies at Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field, respectively:

“I joined colleagues of mine to request that the Cubs and Sox organizations reconsider their proposed vaccination zones. This proposal is essentially a vaccination passport that is absolutely unacceptable in any fashion. We understand businesses are frustrated with the ‘shutdown and restriction’ policies that the governor continues to advocate while most of the country has returned to normal, but we cannot allow exclusionary and discriminatory policies to be created,” Rep. Sosnowski said.

A copy of the legislators’ letter to the Chicago Cubs can be viewed here. The letter to the Chicago White Sox can be viewed here.

