Police find bullet casings on 2300 block of 11th Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a report of shots fired Friday night.

At approximately 8:13 p.m., officers were sent to the 2300 block of 11th Street, where they found several spent casings in the roadway. Witnesses told police that occupants of a silver or gold Chevrolet sedan were firing at a black SUV, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The black SUV crashed a short time later and the occupants fled on foot, but were unable to be found, according to police.

