Advertisement

Pipeline flows, but pump prices increase

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week...
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.(Source: WLOS, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gas is once again flowing to gas stations in the Southeast southeastern gas stations, but it’s coming at a steeper price.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.

It now stands at $3.03 a gallon. Last week, gas prices hit $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014.

GasBuddy points to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown as the culprit for the higher pump prices.

With the pipeline back up and running, energy experts say they expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states.

Colonial shut down last week after a ransomware attack on its system.

On Saturday, the company said its system had returned to “normal operations.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schnucks facemask policy
Schnucks releases statement regarding customer facemask policy
Fatal crash
Boys killed after Rockford fatal crash were in stolen car, police say
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis laying off employees as microchip shortage continues
Woman seriously injured after car crash in Rockford
Suspect car that could be involved in Freeport murder.
Police locate suspected vehicle after fatal shooting in Freeport

Latest News

Rockford City Council approves hookah lounge and agreement for culinary program
This photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Supreme Court to take up major abortion rights challenge
Former Rep. Matt Gaetz pleads guilty.
Former friend of Rep. Matt Gaetz pleads guilty
An Israeli airstrike early Sunday hit two civilian buildings, killing at least two Palestinians...
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his...
Durst trial resumes without defendant; jurors questioned