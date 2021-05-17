Pattern to turn warmer, potentially wetter this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One day removed from a positively miserable Saturday, Sunday brought significant improvements, meteorologically speaking. Mixed sunshine’s emergence in the afternoon paved the way for temperatures to return to the lower 70s across most of the Stateline. Clouds have returned, though, as a storm system churning to our southwest continues to lift eastward. Not only are there abundant clouds, there’s also a healthy shield of rainfall showing up on radar, a usually encouraging development during these times of drought.

Showers appear to be quickly approaching Sunday evening, though most of this will stay south of Rockford this evening and overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, though, a wind shift out of the east is pushing drier air into our region, which makes the prospects for rainfall far from certain. Latest high-resolution computer forecast guidance keeps this rainfall along and south of US-20, and to a larger extent, south of Interstate 88. It’s possible that while towns like Dixon, Rochelle, and DeKalb may pick up several hours of steady, light rain, residents of communities such as Rockton, Roscoe, and Beloit may be lucky to see so much as a few raindrops.

Rain overnight into early Monday morning will fall generally south of Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most of the rainfall is expected to fall south of US-20 early Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The storm system should pull off to the east rather quickly on Monday afternoon, though winds knifing in off of the still chilly waters of Lake Michigan will restrict temperatures a bit, but only to seasonable levels.

Quiet conditions are likely over most of the area Monday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds and an easterly breeze off of Lake Michigan will keep temperatures in the 60s on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another disturbance is to bring the area another chance for showers and storms overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning, with a third round likely to lift northward through the region in Tuesday’s ladder stages as a warm front draws through the area. Tuesday afternoon’s activity could include thunder as well, though severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

More organized rain may arrive overnight Monday into early Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A warm front will be lifting northward through the area Tuesday bringing another chance for showers and storms. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As a warm front lifts northward Tuesday afternoon and early evening, another round of showers and thunderstorms will likely lift northward. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With the warm front now through the area, temperatures take center stage beginning Wednesday and for several days thereafter. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon should have little trouble reaching well into the 80s as winds lock in out of the south.

Temperatures will reach the 80s Wednesday for the first time in more than two weeks. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday won’t be the only day to feature 80° temperatures, not by a long shot! It’s actually to be the first of at least six straight days in which we reach 80° or above, making it the longest stretch of 80s since an incredible 27 day stretch of warmth last August. What’s more, it’s possible that temperatures could touch 90° in spots between Friday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Not only are we going to be turning decidedly warmer, it’ll also become noticeably more humid by the day. By the time we reach Thursday and Friday, it’s likely, if not certain many Stateliners will elect to employ the services of their air conditioners.

Gradually, the air will become more uncomfortable as the week goes on. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The warmer, more humid air in place will become increasingly capable of promoting the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis. To be clear, no single day will be an all-day washout. Rather, there’ll be a constant threat for a few clusters of storms that affect the area in a scattered fashion for a matter of a few hours here or there. There are encouraging projections coming from our latest computer forecast models regarding rainfall over the next week and a half. Each of three daily-used models advertises above normal rainfall over the next ten days. Better yet, this rain wouldn’t come all at once. Rather, it’d come in spurts over a lengthy period of time, which is EXACTLY what this area needs!

The added humidity may help spawn several clusters of showers and storms over the next ten days, which is welcomed news. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

