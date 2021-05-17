Advertisement

Midway Village hosts First Responders Appreciation Day

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Midway Village offered free admission to police and first responders along with a chance to see what their workplaces looked like more than a century ago.

First responders and their families could check out the museum and take part in a number of activities Sunday afternoon. There were also exhibits set up to model what police and fire stations looked like in 1910 in Rockford. Officials say this is there way of saying thank you to first responders and honoring what they do for the community.

“We sometimes take the work they do for granted and we should stop and honor and appreciate what they do to help our communities,” said Midway Village Executive Director Patrick O’Keefe.

