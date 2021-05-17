Man shot at party in critical condition, Rockford police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old man is in stable but critical condition after suffering a single gunshot wound to the chest at a party early Sunday morning in Rockford.

On Sunday, May 16, at approximately 3:10 a.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the 1200 block of Broadway for multiple calls regarding shots fired. When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Rockford Police Department.

He was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. Witnesses were largely uncooperative, but did advise that there was an after party occurring when gunfire erupted, according to the Rockford Police Department.

At this time, the victim is listed in stable but critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.