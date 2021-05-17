Advertisement

Interstate signs to mark Illinois electric-vehicle stations

It’s also in line with Gov. Pritzker’s goal of putting 750,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030.
Electric vehicle charging stations.
Electric vehicle charging stations.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Interstate highway drivers in Illinois will soon see signs directing them to charging stations for electric vehicles.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says it’s part of a national effort to promote autos that run on alternative fuels.

The Federal Highway Administration has designated 145,000 miles of interstate for promoting alternative fuels. In Illinois, signs will go up on Interstates 39, 55, 70, 74, 80, 90 and 94.

The blue signs will read “Alternative Fuels Corridor.” The Transportation Department later will add the charging-station directional information to its blue signs near exit ramps which direct motorists to gas stations, restaurants, hotels and camping sites, and tourist attractions.

Additional signs will be placed in the future showing locations for compressed and liquefied natural gas, hydrogen and propane fueling stations.

