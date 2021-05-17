IDPH: 946 new cases of COVID-19, 6 more deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported its lowest daily COVID-19 caseload and fewest hospitalizations from the virus in two months on Monday, even as vaccinations continue to lag far behind their April peak.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 946 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest daily case count since March 15, which was also the last time Illinois reported fewer than 1,000 cases in one day.

Illinois is averaging 1,546 new cases per day over the past week, a 26 percent drop from one week ago, and a 42 percent decline from two weeks ago.

IDPH also reported six more coronavirus deaths on Monday, the fewest reported in a single day since March 29.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,367,214 cases of COVID-19, including 22,445 deaths.

The statewide 7-day average case positivity rate in Illinois has been at 2.4 percent for two days in a row. That’s the lowest it’s been since March 18.

As of Sunday night, a total of 1,512 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, the fewest since April 3. Illinois is averaging 1,711 hospitalizations per day over the past week, down 14 percent from one week ago, and 17 percent from two weeks ago.

However, daily vaccinations are still dropping over the past several weeks. Illinois is averaging 61,275 doses per day over the past week, down 25 percent from one week ago, down 22 percent from two weeks ago, and down 54 percent from the peak on April 12.

As of Sunday night, a total of 4,808,286 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 37.74 percent of the population.

