Advertisement

IDPH: 946 new cases of COVID-19, 6 more deaths

IDPH also reported six more coronavirus deaths on Monday, the fewest reported in a single day since March 29.
covid-19
covid-19(WBAY)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported its lowest daily COVID-19 caseload and fewest hospitalizations from the virus in two months on Monday, even as vaccinations continue to lag far behind their April peak.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 946 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest daily case count since March 15, which was also the last time Illinois reported fewer than 1,000 cases in one day.

Illinois is averaging 1,546 new cases per day over the past week, a 26 percent drop from one week ago, and a 42 percent decline from two weeks ago.

IDPH also reported six more coronavirus deaths on Monday, the fewest reported in a single day since March 29.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,367,214 cases of COVID-19, including 22,445 deaths.

The statewide 7-day average case positivity rate in Illinois has been at 2.4 percent for two days in a row. That’s the lowest it’s been since March 18.

As of Sunday night, a total of 1,512 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, the fewest since April 3. Illinois is averaging 1,711 hospitalizations per day over the past week, down 14 percent from one week ago, and 17 percent from two weeks ago.

However, daily vaccinations are still dropping over the past several weeks. Illinois is averaging 61,275 doses per day over the past week, down 25 percent from one week ago, down 22 percent from two weeks ago, and down 54 percent from the peak on April 12.

As of Sunday night, a total of 4,808,286 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 37.74 percent of the population.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schnucks facemask policy
Schnucks releases statement regarding customer facemask policy
Fatal crash
Boys killed after Rockford fatal crash were in stolen car, police say
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis laying off employees as microchip shortage continues
Woman seriously injured after car crash in Rockford
Suspect car that could be involved in Freeport murder.
Police locate suspected vehicle after fatal shooting in Freeport

Latest News

Latest COVID-19 numbers
Winnebago Co. adds 111 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 4.5%
Questions and concerns remain as many ditch their masks with CDC guidance.
CDC mask guidance causes confusion
A growing list of stores are dropping their mask mandates, but some groups are concerned about...
Stores drop mask policy: How will it impact shoppers?
Mask confusion across the U.S.