Freeport PD Chaplain Dennis Jarrard killed in motorcycle crash

Freeport PD Chaplain Jarrard
Freeport PD Chaplain Jarrard(Freeport Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Police Department Chaplain Dennis Jarrard was killed in a motorcycle crash in Winnebago County on May 14.

Pastor Jarrard began volunteering at the Freeport Police Department in February of 2009, serving for twelve years. During his time as a volunteer with the police department, Jarrard made himself available not only for members of the department but for members of the community during their times of need, according tot he Freeport Police Department.

Jarrard spent time riding along with the officers on duty on a weekly basis.

“He not only rode with officers on a weekly basis, he led some to be saved and performed marriages for others. Pastor Jarrard will be missed deeply not only by members of the Freeport Police Department, but the community as a whole,” the police department said.

