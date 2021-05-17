Freeport man injured after gang-related shooting near S. Chicago Avenue

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man was injured after a shooting in the city Sunday night.

On May 16 at approximately 9:18 p.m., Freeport police officers were sent to the area of S. Chicago Avenue and Iroquois Street for a shots fired call. During the investigation, officers learned that a 22-year-old man had been taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Freeport police.

“It is believed the incident is gang related,” the Freeport Police Department said.

The victim was taken by another person who had been at the scene. Detectives from the Freeport Police Department are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

If anyone has information about these crimes they should contact the Freeport Police Department or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers by phone to: 1-866-TIPS NOW, through the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers “P3 Tips” mobile phone app, or online at: www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com. Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.

