Driver injured after crashing into utility pole in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is transported to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a utility pole in Rockford.

Rockford Police tweeted around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night they were on scene in the 2500 block of Rural St. for a car that crashed into a utility pole. Police say the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the utility pole severed at the base. People are asked to avoid the area and traffic will be closed East and West.

