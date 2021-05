ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy this Monday with a few light showers from time to time. Highs in the low 70′s. Better chances for showers tomorrow with a few rumbles of thunder and highs in the middle 60′s. 80′s for the rest of the week right on into the weekend. A true taste of summer is coming!

