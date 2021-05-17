Advertisement

Chicago Rockford International Airport to get $2.8M for improvements

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said investing in our nation’s infrastructure is how we built an aviation industry that supports millions of jobs.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. Department of Transpiration announced nearly $899 million in improvement grants for dozens of airports across the country, including the Chicago Rockford International Airport in Rockford.

The local airport will get more than $2.8 million for snow removal equipment and apron expansion. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said investing in our nation’s infrastructure is how we built an aviation industry that supports millions of jobs. He added that the grants will help modernize our airports and ensure our air transportation remains the safest and most efficient in the world.

