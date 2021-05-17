Advertisement

Boys killed after Rockford fatal crash were in stolen car, police say

The victims names have not yet been released.
Fatal crash
Fatal crash
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two boys ages 14 and 15 are dead and a third boy injured after a fatal crash involving a stolen car on the southwest side of Rockford Thursday, May 13, according to Rockford police.

A Pontiac Vibe was northbound on Springfield Avenue and attempting to turn onto Montague Road when it was struck by a stolen Toyota Camry traveling at a high rate of speed at around 4:30 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Camry, with three people inside, then struck a pole and all three were ejected from the vehicle. A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant of the vehicle, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims names have not yet been released.

