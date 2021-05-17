ABC Supply Stadium official naming rights sponsor for Beloit Snappers

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - ABC Supply will be the exclusive naming rights partner for ABC Supply Stadium, the soon-to-be downtown home of the Beloit Snappers.

ABC Supply Stadium will feature a 360-degree walkable open concourse, a high-definition video board, an indoor suite level ballroom and artificial turf to allow for year-round events. The stadium is scheduled to open later this summer.

“ABC Supply is proud to be part of the Beloit community,” Director of Marketing & National Business Development for ABC Supply Rich Thompson said. “This community has been integral to ABC’s success from the beginning, and we are thrilled to have our name associated with this amazing stadium.”

The stadium will give baseball for fans in Beloit and provide Rock County with a year-round community center for a range of public and private events.

“ABC Supply Stadium will be one of the finest Minor League stadiums in the country and will serve as a gathering point for our community,” team president Jeff Jurgella said. “Our mission as an organization is to improve the quality of life in our community, and ABC Supply Stadium will help bring that mission to life and provide year-round affordable, family-fun.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.